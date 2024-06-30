Watch: Celebrations in Dubai after India wins T20 World Cup

Dubai: Indian cricket fans flooded the streets of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to celebrate the team’s incredible T20 World Cup win on Saturday night, June 29.
India defeated South Africa by seven-runs in the final match at Kensington Oval, Barbados to clinch their first major title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Videos widely circulated on social media platforms showed thousands of fans took to the streets on foot and in their vehicles in Dubai to share their joy at their nation’s historic win.
Fans can be seen ecstatically hugging and jumping, cheering, and cheering each other.
In a video, fans can be seen chanting “Modi, Modi” and flaunting the tricolour.