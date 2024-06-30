Watch: Celebrations in Dubai after India wins T20 World Cup

Dubai: Indian cricket fans flooded the streets of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to celebrate the team’s incredible T20 World Cup win on Saturday night, June 29.

India defeated South Africa by seven-runs in the final match at Kensington Oval, Barbados to clinch their first major title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Videos widely circulated on social media platforms showed thousands of fans took to the streets on foot and in their vehicles in Dubai to share their joy at their nation’s historic win.

Fans can be seen ecstatically hugging and jumping, cheering, and cheering each other.

In a video, fans can be seen chanting “Modi, Modi” and flaunting the tricolour.

Watch the videos here

At the stroke of midnight , when the world sleeps, India awakes to victory with the fans all over celebrating.

These are the celebrations in #dubai .

( video not shot by me ) pic.twitter.com/sO4mp2lznR — Ꮙarun (@Ambarseriya) June 29, 2024

Celebrations of Indian victory in Dubai right now!



India India pic.twitter.com/IJGfB4NAsi — Sameer Sharma 🌻☀️🌻🌻🇮🇳 (@sameersharmaa) June 29, 2024

The streets of Dubai are lit up as India wins the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FXvZyprNTC — Sk Palanikumar Yadav (@p_nikumar) June 30, 2024

"Modi Modi" Chants On Dubai Street After India Win The #ICCT20WorldCup



Truly A Global Leader A Global Fan Following Of Narendra Modi Ji is on a Different Planet #T20WorldCup #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #T20WorldCup2024Final #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/zDw6vlPIsI — 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐯𝐢𝐣𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 🇮🇳 (@Knight_riders18) June 30, 2024