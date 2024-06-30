Watch: Celebrations in Dubai after India wins T20 World Cup

Fans can be seen ecstatically hugging and jumping, cheering, and cheering each other.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th June 2024 5:51 pm IST
Watch: Celebrations in Dubai after India wins T20 World Cup
Photo: Screengrab/X

Dubai: Indian cricket fans flooded the streets of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to celebrate the team’s incredible T20 World Cup win on Saturday night, June 29.

India defeated South Africa by seven-runs in the final match at Kensington Oval, Barbados to clinch their first major title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Also Read
India clinches second T20 World Cup title, defeats South Africa by 7 runs

Videos widely circulated on social media platforms showed thousands of fans took to the streets on foot and in their vehicles in Dubai to share their joy at their nation’s historic win.

MS Education Academy

Fans can be seen ecstatically hugging and jumping, cheering, and cheering each other.

In a video, fans can be seen chanting “Modi, Modi” and flaunting the tricolour.

Watch the videos here

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th June 2024 5:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button