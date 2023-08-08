UAE announces travel ban to Lebanon amid ongoing tensions

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a travel ban to Lebanon for Emirati citizens, due to the current security situation.

The ban on travel to Lebanon aims to protect the safety and well-being of UAE citizens in light of the current situation in the country.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter on Sunday, August 6, the MoFA stated that it “stresses the importance of adhering to the previously issued decision to prevent UAE citizens from travelling to Lebanon”.

In the event of emergencies, UAE citizens are urged to contact the designated hotline, 0097180024.

In addition, citizens are strongly advised to use the ‘Twajudi’ service, a consular initiative led by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made to provide essential assistance to Emiratis abroad.

The UAE’s ban on travel to Lebanon follows similar bans issued by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

Ongoing violence in Lebanon

Violent clashes between the Fatah movement and extremist Islamists near the Ein Al Hilweh camp, which began on Saturday, July 29, resulted in the death of 13 people, most of them militants, according to sources inside the camp told Reuters.