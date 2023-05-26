UAE astronaut celebrates ‘gravity-defying’ birthday at ISS

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has celebrated his first birthday on the International Space Station (ISS) in what he described was a “truly gravity-defying celebration”.

Al Neyadi turned 42 on Tuesday, May 23.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he shared photos of how he celebrated the birthday in space with colleagues, whom he referred to as “family.”

Also Read UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi introduces his space ‘friend’

“Celebrated my first birthday in space with colleagues who have become family!” Al Neyadi tweeted.

“Highlight of the day? A maple muffin top cake from the USA crew, a cinnamon bun with yoghurt and dry fruits from the Russian crew, topped off with wishes in Arabic,” he adds.

“Truly a gravity-defying celebration!,” he added.

Celebrated my 1st birthday 🎂 in space with colleagues who have become family! Highlight of the day? A Maple Muffin top cake from the USA crew, a Cinnamon Bun with yoghurt and dry fruits from Russian crew, topped off with wishes in Arabic. Truly a gravity-defying celebration! 😃 pic.twitter.com/gcDBmCHxXB — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 25, 2023

He also made a direct call to relatives and pupils in his hometown, Al Ain, during which he talked about the food prepared by his mother.

Al Neyadi had received another birthday gift from UAE students.

“A moving celebration of @Astro_Alneyadi ‘s birthday by Al Ain Academy students after he interacted with them from the ISS yesterday. Happy birthday Sultan! Hoping you had a memorable birthday in space,” Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai tweeted.