UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi introduces his space ‘friend’

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, on Wednesday, introduced his friend who has been keeping him company during his six-month space mission.
Taking to Twitter, Al Neyadi shared two photos, in which he introduces “Astrobee”, a robot in the shape of a cube with blue and white lights.
“Meet my friend #Astrobee!,” Al Neyadi tweeted.
“It is a free-flying space robot, assisting us in our daily tasks, scientific experiments and educational activities. Astrobee and I are preparing something special. Stay tuned!, ” he added.
About Astrobee
- According to NASA’s website, Astrobee is a free-flying robotic system developed by NASA to help astronauts reduce the time they spend on routine tasks.
- This can include documenting experiences, taking inventories, and educational activities. Astrobee can also take photographs.
- The Astrobee system consists of three cube-shaped robots, Honey, Queen and Bumble, some software and a docking charging station used for recharging. It is about 32 cm wide.
- The three robots propel themselves using electric fans that allow them to fly through the microgravity environment of the International Space Station.
- Astrobee robots are built on knowledge gained from operating the SPHERES (Synchronous Position Hold, Engagement, Reorientation, and Experimental Satellite) that have been operating on the International Space Station for over a decade.