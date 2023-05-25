UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi introduces his space ‘friend’

"Meet my friend #Astrobee!," Al Neyadi tweeted.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2023 1:46 pm IST
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi introduces his space friend
Photo: Al Neyadi/Twitter

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, on Wednesday, introduced his friend who has been keeping him company during his six-month space mission.

Taking to Twitter, Al Neyadi shared two photos, in which he introduces “Astrobee”, a robot in the shape of a cube with blue and white lights.

MS Education Academy

“It is a free-flying space robot, assisting us in our daily tasks, scientific experiments and educational activities. Astrobee and I are preparing something special. Stay tuned!, ” he added.

About Astrobee

  • According to NASA’s website, Astrobee is a free-flying robotic system developed by NASA to help astronauts reduce the time they spend on routine tasks.
  • This can include documenting experiences, taking inventories, and educational activities. Astrobee can also take photographs.
  • The Astrobee system consists of three cube-shaped robots, Honey, Queen and Bumble, some software and a docking charging station used for recharging. It is about 32 cm wide.
  • The three robots propel themselves using electric fans that allow them to fly through the microgravity environment of the International Space Station.
  • Astrobee robots are built on knowledge gained from operating the SPHERES (Synchronous Position Hold, Engagement, Reorientation, and Experimental Satellite) that have been operating on the International Space Station for over a decade.

