UAE astronaut shares images of Gaza from space; wishes for peace

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared pictures of the Gaza Strip that he captured from the International Space Station (ISS).

Taking to X, on Saturday, November 4, Al Neyadi, who created history this year by spending six months at the ISS, shared the images showing the Gaza city and the tranquil eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

“Space reminded me that there are no real borders separating countries and cultures. Lines on the map are man-made, but humanity transcends borders,” Al Neyadi wrote.

“We humans drew borders, and we have the power to blur them.”

“A few months ago, I captured this photo of the Gaza Strip, a place that is experiencing unspeakable pain and destruction.”

“The footage on the ground is devastating. Wishing safety and peace to all,” he added.

For 29 days, the Israeli forces have continued waging a war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 9,227, including 3,826 children and 2,405 women, and wounding of 23,516 people, causing a catastrophic humanitarian situation, according to warnings issued by international institutions.

The Israeli army expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to continuous air strikes since the surprise attack launched by Hamas on October 7.