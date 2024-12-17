UAE banks to create 1,700 jobs by 2026

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) banking sector in the Al Ain region is expected to generate at least 1,700 employment opportunities through an innovative initiative launched by the Nafis Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

The program initiated under the directives of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the minister of the Al Ain region, aims to target unemployed UAE nationals and provide job opportunities in the financial sector.

Details

The first phase of the initiative launched in collaboration with the Central Bank of UAE, aims to create 1,700 employment opportunities in the financial and banking sector by 2026, as reported by Gulf News.

This will be completed with the help of the largest banks in the UAE including Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and HSBC.

The initiative is one of the greatest strategic advancements to increase citizen involvement in private sectors, especially in the financial banking sector. It was officially launched during a meeting ceremony between Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of UAE.

The announcement comes at a time when the UAE has already recorded impressive progress in employment in the private sector. Recent data reveals that participation in the private sector has grown by 201 percent with 108,000 citizens engaged, of whom 70 percent are women.