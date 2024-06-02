UAE bans unlicensed digital platforms teaching holy Quran

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned unlicensed digital platforms from teaching the holy Quran.

The advisory was issued on Sunday, June 2, by the UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) for citizens and residents on X platform.

The advisory states that the establishment or management of any Quran teaching center in the UAE is strictly prohibited without obtaining the necessary license from the authorities.

This comes as authority has monitored numerous unlicensed individuals taking classes, luring people with promotional advertisements, and has urged parents to exercise caution.

Digital platforms often employ unqualified individuals without religious education credentials, leading to incorrect teaching, misinterpretation of holy books, and potential misunderstandings about Islamic teachings.

The authority emphasizes the significance of ensuring the accuracy and appropriateness of religious education to safeguard the younger generation.

People are advised to report any suspicious or unlicensed teaching activities to the authorities to prevent the spread of unqualified religious education providers.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, conducting Quran classes and religious lectures without a license from the competent authority can result in a severe penalty of two months or more in jail and a fine of up to Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,36,140).