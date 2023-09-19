UAE-based Indian bizman to host daughter’s wedding in the sky!

Dubai, a luxurious city, is a popular wedding destination due to its stunning cityscape, opulent resorts, and perfect blend of contemporary and traditional elements.

The city will host a one-of-its-kind wedding celebration in November this year.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian businessman, Dilip Popley, is all set to host the wedding of his daughter— Vidhi Popley in a private aircraft on Friday, November 24.

The Popley family, owners and operators of jewellery and diamond outlets in the UAE and India, alongside the wedding planners, unveiled details of the event titled ‘Popley’s wedding in the sky’ at a press conference on Monday, September 18.

The wedding will be held in the presence of 300 guests including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, dignitaries, friends and families.

Private charter flight operator Jetex Boeing 747 aircraft will depart from Dubai and fly to Oman for the three-hour journey.

“The wedding of my daughter is a joyous occasion that my family and I cherish deeply. We are thrilled to share this incredible experience with our loved ones and the world. Dubai, with its limitless charm, is the perfect setting for such a unique celebration. We invite everyone to join us in making history,” said Dilip Popley, who is also managing director of Popley Group and has been living in Dubai for the past 30 years.

But this is not the first wedding in the sky for the Popley family. They made headlines in 1994— when Laxman Popley, owner of Popley Jewelers celebrated his son Dilip’s wedding with Sunita on October 18 on an Air India flight.

About Popley Jewelers

Popley Jewelers, a subsidiary of the Popley Group, was established in 1927 and currently operates 18 stores in Dubai and Mumbai.

The company focuses on the retail, distribution, and marketing of luxury brands in the watches, accessories, communications, writing instruments, and gifts sectors.