UAE: Bengaluru house-wife wins Rs 4L in scratch card game

The winner of the game Shaista Parveen, who hails from Bangalore was travelling with her children to their home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on August 15.

A 39-year-old Indian expatriate won the grand prize of Dirhams 20,000 (Rs 4,48,927) in Dream Island’s scratch card game.

While strolling around the airport, they passed by Dream Island’s Terminal 3 branch where she decided to give her luck a chance.

Parveen purchased three Lucky 7 cars at Dh 50 and received one extra free card.

“I did not react, my brain stopped working so the salesperson had to repeat that I won. My kids were even more excited than I was!” Parveen was quoted by the Khaleej Times.

About Dream Island

Dream Island, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gaming platform rewards players with the chance to win cash prizes by playing a selection of games.

With each play charged between Dirhams 10 and Dirhams 50, participants have the chance to win prizes of different sizes – the largest being Dirhams 10 million.

The rules and prizes of different Dream Island games vary, as do the prize amounts.

