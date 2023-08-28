UAE flight: List of banned, exempted items for travellers

Abu Dhabi: As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing a massive rush from residents and foreign tourists, there are a few travel rules every passenger must know before boarding a flight for Emirates.

Many residents and tourists may bring items restricted or banned in the UAE and need approval from the authorities concerned for carrying them into the country.

Therefore, it is important for residents to be informed in order to avoid breaking local regulations and facilitate their travel.

Authorities have a list of prohibited items, and bringing any of them into UAE may result in legal repercussions. However, certain quantities of these items are allowed.

Banned items

Drugs and narcotic substances

Frozen poultry and birds

Betel leaves (paan)

Counterfeit goods

Indecent and obscene materials or objects

Gambling tools and machines

Fake currency

Items that are used in black magic, witchcraft, or sorcery

Sacrilegious publications and artwork that challenge Islamic teachings and values.

Items that require prior approval in Dubai

Animals, plants, fertilizers

Medicines, drugs, medical equipment

Media publications

Transmission and wireless devices

Alcoholic drinks

Cosmetics, personal care products for exhibitions

E-cigarettes and electronic hookah

Items allowed/exempted from duties

Gifts whose value does not exceed Dirham 3,000 (Rs 67,42,3.02)

Upto 400 cigarettes and 50 cigars

Only 500 grams of tobacco (minced or pressed for pipes or minced/pressed tobacco for smoking, (pure tobacco) or hookah molasses)

Alcoholic beverages with a maximum volume of 4 litres or 2 cartons of beer with 24 cans each and a maximum volume of 355 ml

Cash, checks, money orders, precious metals, or gemstones worth less than Dh 60,000 or the equivalent in other currencies, for those over 18 years of age

Passengers under 18 will have their possessions added to their parent’s, guardian’s, or companion’s authorized limit.

Condition for exemptions

The baggage and gifts must be of a personal nature and not be in bulk

The traveller cannot regularly use the same customs facility or trade in the objects in his possession

The passengers who are a crew member

Alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed inside and are not subject to taxes.

Items banned/permitted at Abu Dhabi International Airport:

The following items may be brought into the UAE by each traveller

One carton / 24 cans of beer or four litres of alcohol

Cigarettes worth Dh 2,000 or 400 cigarette sticks

Perfumes, including gifts worth Dh 3,000

Cigars worth Dh 3,000

Tobacco two kilograms

Items that are restricted