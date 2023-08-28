UAE flight: List of banned, exempted items for travellers

Abu Dhabi: As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing a massive rush from residents and foreign tourists, there are a few travel rules every passenger must know before boarding a flight for Emirates.
Many residents and tourists may bring items restricted or banned in the UAE and need approval from the authorities concerned for carrying them into the country.
Therefore, it is important for residents to be informed in order to avoid breaking local regulations and facilitate their travel.
Authorities have a list of prohibited items, and bringing any of them into UAE may result in legal repercussions. However, certain quantities of these items are allowed.
Banned items
- Drugs and narcotic substances
- Frozen poultry and birds
- Betel leaves (paan)
- Counterfeit goods
- Indecent and obscene materials or objects
- Gambling tools and machines
- Fake currency
- Items that are used in black magic, witchcraft, or sorcery
- Sacrilegious publications and artwork that challenge Islamic teachings and values.
Items that require prior approval in Dubai
- Animals, plants, fertilizers
- Medicines, drugs, medical equipment
- Media publications
- Transmission and wireless devices
- Alcoholic drinks
- Cosmetics, personal care products for exhibitions
- E-cigarettes and electronic hookah
Items allowed/exempted from duties
- Gifts whose value does not exceed Dirham 3,000 (Rs 67,42,3.02)
- Upto 400 cigarettes and 50 cigars
- Only 500 grams of tobacco (minced or pressed for pipes or minced/pressed tobacco for smoking, (pure tobacco) or hookah molasses)
- Alcoholic beverages with a maximum volume of 4 litres or 2 cartons of beer with 24 cans each and a maximum volume of 355 ml
- Cash, checks, money orders, precious metals, or gemstones worth less than Dh 60,000 or the equivalent in other currencies, for those over 18 years of age
- Passengers under 18 will have their possessions added to their parent’s, guardian’s, or companion’s authorized limit.
Condition for exemptions
- The baggage and gifts must be of a personal nature and not be in bulk
- The traveller cannot regularly use the same customs facility or trade in the objects in his possession
- The passengers who are a crew member
- Alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed inside and are not subject to taxes.
Items banned/permitted at Abu Dhabi International Airport:
The following items may be brought into the UAE by each traveller
- One carton / 24 cans of beer or four litres of alcohol
- Cigarettes worth Dh 2,000 or 400 cigarette sticks
- Perfumes, including gifts worth Dh 3,000
- Cigars worth Dh 3,000
- Tobacco two kilograms
Items that are restricted
- Drugs such as cannabis, opium etc.
- Medication without the prescription of a doctor
- In the UAE, several pharmaceuticals and prescriptions that are available over-the-counter in other nations are considered banned narcotics and are therefore prohibited from possession.
- Firearms and dangerous weapons
- Objectionable written materials, CDs, videos, or films, as well as religious propaganda
- Pirated video and audiotapes or illegal computer software will be confiscated.