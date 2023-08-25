RTA announces free bus rides that can take you around some Dubai routes; check

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has come with an amazing offer of free rides on electric buses. Say hello to free rides and get ready to catch a glimpse of the most renowned attractions of Dubai by whizzing around.

This initiative is an integral part of the electric bus trial service and It will run along the route from La Mer to Al Sufouh.

RTA has released a video on Instagram where they have mentioned that commuters can now revel in cost-fee travel accessing an array of delightful stops on these amazing destinations.

Dubai RTA Announces Free Bus Service

Embarking on the electric bus journey, travellers can explore Dubai’s coastline. Departing between La Mer South and the Al Sufouh Tram Station, the new electric bus route, named eB1, is poised to redefine urban travel.

Routes and timings

From La Mer South to Al Sufouh Tram Station, here are the stops on the electric bus route

La Mer South Rashid Bin Bakhait Masjid Majlis Al Ghoreifa Umm Suqeim 1 Umm Suqeim Park Wild Wadi Mercato Mall Burj Al Arab Al Sufouh Tram Station Dubai Offshore Sailing Club

Buses will depart every 40 minutes from both the terminal points: La Mer South and Al Sufouh Tram Station

La Mer South Bus Timings:

10 am

12 pm

2 pm

4 pm

6 pm

8 pm

10 pm

Al Sufouh Tram Station Bus Timings: