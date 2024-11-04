UAE: Big Ticket draw announces this year’s biggest grand prize of Rs 57 cr

Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket, the largest and longest-running raffle draw in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, has announced the year’s biggest guaranteed grand prize of Dirham 25 million (Rs 57,23,31,500) for its December draw.

The live draw will be held on December 3.

The draw will also be offering daily giveaways of 24-carat gold bars, each weighing 250 grams.

From November 1 to November 28, the draw will offer a ‘buy two, get two’ deal, where participants who purchase two tickets will receive another two tickets free.

Purchase two Dirham 1,000 (Rs 22,893) tickets between November 1 and 28 to enter the weekly draws for the newly introduced Big Win Contest. Each week, one winner will be chosen, resulting in four winners who will participate in The Big Win live draw on December 3.

The Big Win contest on December 3 will award guaranteed prizes ranging from Dirham 20,000 (Rs 4,57,865) to Dirham 150,000(Rs 34,33,989) during the live draw.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.