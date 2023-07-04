UAE Cabinet approves first license for self-driving cars

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) approved the first national license of its kind for self-driving cars to operate on its roads.

This was approved at a cabinet meeting on Monday led by Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

While taking to the official Twitter handle Al Maktoum tweeted, “Today, in the Council of Ministers, we approved the national policy for electric vehicles, which includes building a national network for electric vehicle chargers, regulating the electric vehicle market, and stimulating related industries to ensure reduced emissions, energy consumption, and the preservation of the quality of roads that the UAE enjoys.”

“We also approved today, within the Council of Ministers, the first national license for self-driving vehicles on the country’s roads, which was granted to the specialised WeRide company,” he added.

According to its website, the headquarters of its company is in Guangzhou, China, with centers in Abu Dhabi, and other cities. It conducts autonomous driving research and operations in over 26 cities around the world.

The license was given to WeRide company, guaranteeing them the opportunity to test self-driving vehicles on roads of UAE.

Level 4 self-driving

WeRide provides software and hardware solutions for Level 4 independent driving innovations.

Level 4 is viewed as completely independent driving, although a human driver can in any case demand control, the vehicle actually has a cockpit. In level 4, the vehicle can deal with most of driving circumstances autonomously.

WeRide provides Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and High-level Driving Arrangements that are important parts of a product lineup that offers smart services for on-demand transportation, online ride-hailing, metropolitan coordinated operations, and administration services, its website site states.

On June 29, Abu Dhabi’sIntegraed Transport Center (ITC) announced that visitors to Saadiyat and Yas Island can take free self-driving vehicle services as a feature of its Eid holidays offerings.

“The service was initially launched as a trial on Yas Island in November 2021 and ensures a high-quality journey and safety,” ITC said.