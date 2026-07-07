UAE certifies world’s first commercial vertiport for air taxis

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has certified the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the country’s plans to introduce air taxi services.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) granted regulatory certification to VDX, which will serve as the first hub of Dubai’s planned air taxi network. Three additional vertiports are being developed by Skyports Infrastructure in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The certification followed a comprehensive assessment of the facility’s infrastructure, operational procedures, safety management systems, emergency preparedness and compliance with aviation regulations, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said the certification reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing innovation while maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety. He added that the country is helping shape the future of advanced air mobility through a robust regulatory framework.

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Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said the approval demonstrates the UAE’s ability to regulate emerging aviation technologies through rigorous certification processes and close collaboration with industry partners.

Skyports Infrastructure Chief Executive Officer Duncan Walker said the certification confirms that the infrastructure and regulatory framework required for commercial eVTOL operations are now in place, bringing Dubai a step closer to launching air taxi services.

The four-storey VDX facility spans around 3,100 square metres and features two take-off and landing pads, rapid charging infrastructure and passenger facilities. Once operational, it is expected to handle up to 170,000 passengers annually.

The milestone supports the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing the country’s focus on sustainable mobility, innovation and next-generation aviation infrastructure.