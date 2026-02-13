UAE clarifies Foundation Stage admission age under new cut-off

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Education (MoE) has clarified the age requirements for children seeking admission to the Foundation Stage in private schools offering the British curriculum, effective from the 2026–27 academic year.

The move follows the ministry’s earlier decision to introduce a new age cut-off for kindergarten and Grade 1 admissions, replacing the previous August 31 deadline with December 31 for schools that begin their academic year in August or September.

In a post on X, the ministry outlined the updated criteria for Foundation Stage entry.

Foundation Stage assessments

Children born between September 1 and December 31 who are not three years old at the start of the academic year will be required to undergo a readiness assessment before enrolling in Foundation Stage 1 (FS1). The assessment outcome and final placement will be decided jointly by the school and parents. If a child is found unprepared, they may apply again in the following academic year.

Children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not enrolled in any education system will undergo a one-time assessment during 2026–27. Based on the evaluation, schools and parents will determine whether placement in FS1 or Foundation Stage 2 (FS2) is appropriate.

The ministry clarified that once a student is enrolled in a grade, transfers to another grade will not be permitted.

Updates on the enrollment age for admission to the Foundation Stage in private schools implementing the British curriculum only, effective from the upcoming academic year 2026–2027.

Scope of the new age cut-off

The revised December 31 cut-off applies to all schools and kindergartens operating an August or September start. Schools that follow an April academic calendar will continue to apply March 31 as the admission age cut-off, in line with their approved framework.

Current students will not be affected, as the policy applies only to new admissions.

Clarifications for other curricula

Addressing common queries, the ministry said that children who turn six by December 31 of the admission year and have not previously been registered in any school system must enrol in Grade 1. Parents may not opt to place them in KG1 or KG2 based on readiness concerns.

The revised cut-off takes effect from 2026–27. Students currently enrolled during 2025–26 must remain in their existing grades and may not progress during the second or third term. Children not registered in any school during 2025–26 are not permitted to enrol mid-year, even if they meet the updated age criteria.

The ministry said the updated policy is limited to students not previously enrolled in any school system to avoid disruption to academic progression.

Transfers and overseas students

For students transferring between schools, changing curricula or arriving from abroad, grade placement will be determined according to the last successfully completed academic year. This will be carried out in accordance with approved curriculum and certificate equivalency procedures within the UAE, ensuring continuity of learning and compliance with progression standards.

The ministry said the changes aim to align admission practices with developmental readiness while safeguarding students’ educational pathways.