UAE condemns shooting incident in Oman

The UAE expressed its solidarity with all measures taken by the Sultanate to protect its security and stability.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th July 2024 1:55 pm IST
UAE contributes Rs 208 cr to UN for humanitarian efforts in Sudan
UAE Flag

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place in the vicinity of a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in the death and injury of several innocent people.

The UAE expressed its solidarity with all measures taken by the Sultanate to protect its security and stability.

Also Read
Muscat Mosque shooting: Indian among 6 killed; 3 perpetrators shot dead

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said in a statement that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence that aim to destabilize security and stability, endanger the lives of residents, and contravene international law.

MS Education Academy

It also expressed its sincere condolences to the Sultanate of Oman and its brotherly people, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th July 2024 1:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button