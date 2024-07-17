UAE condemns shooting incident in Oman

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place in the vicinity of a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in the death and injury of several innocent people.

The UAE expressed its solidarity with all measures taken by the Sultanate to protect its security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said in a statement that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence that aim to destabilize security and stability, endanger the lives of residents, and contravene international law.

It also expressed its sincere condolences to the Sultanate of Oman and its brotherly people, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.