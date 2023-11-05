UAE: COP28 Prez welcomes agreement to operationalise loss and damage fund

Abu Dhabi: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and COP28 President-Designate, has welcomed the agreement reached at this weekend’s Fifth Meeting of the Transitional Committee in Abu Dhabi.

The Committee agreed on a recommended approach to operationalise the fund and funding arrangements for Loss and Damage, which the 198 Parties will consider and hopefully adopt at COP28.

Below is a statement attributable to Dr. Sultan Al Jaber:

“I welcome the agreement reached today in Abu Dhabi by the Transitional Committee. This clear and strong recommendation to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund and funding arrangements, paves the way for agreement at COP28. Billions of people, lives and livelihoods who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change depend upon the adoption of this recommended approach at COP28.”

