UAE cuts work, residency visa process from 30 to five days

Documents required to show has also been cut, from 16 to five.

UAE cuts work, residency visa process from 30 days to five
In a significant move, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) on Tuesday, June 11, announced the launch of the second phase of the “Work Bundle” for companies across the country.

The Work Bundle streamlines procedures for various government entities, including Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and the Department of Economy and Tourism, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The Work Bundle service offered on unified digital platform— workinuae.ae, designed to streamline and expedite procedures for private sector companies.

The workinuae.ae provides essential employment and residency services for private sector companies and individuals, using a unified application form in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The platform would save approximately 62 million working hours in visiting and following up on transactions at government offices.

It will also eliminate government procedures and visits by 25 million and 12 million respectively, while reducing costs for both public and private sectors.

The Work Bundle, launched in March, was initially made available to Dubai-based companies in its first phase.

How Work Bundle reduce time?

  • 5 services platforms were reduced to one single platform
  • 15 steps were reduced to five steps needing only five documents instead of 16
  • 8 required services were simplified into one single platform
  • 7 required visits were reduced to two visits only
  • 30 days of processing time to complete a visa and work permit application were reduced to five working days only.

Work Bundle services

Hiring a new employee at a company

  • Issuing new work permit
  • Requesting a status adjustment
  • Issuing a visa
  • Issuing employment contract
  • Issuing Emirates ID and residency
  • Medical examination services

Renewing work contract

  • Renewing worker’s employment contract
  • Renewing Emirates ID and residency
  • Medical examination services

Cancelling worker’s employment

  • Cancelling work permit
  • Cancelling residency

