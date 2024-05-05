UAE delivers 400 tonnes of food aid to Gaza Strip

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) in close partnership with American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera), has announced the successful delivery of 400 tonnes of food aid for the people of Gaza, specifically intended for the northern Gaza Strip.

The delivery and distribution of life-saving food aid to feed around 120,000 people, aligns with the UAE’s commitment to provide relief and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The UAE’s secure and successful delivery and distribution of food supplies to the Gaza Strip, notably the Northern Gaza Strip, signals a substantial scaling up in action,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Sean Carroll, President and CEO of Anera, expressed gratitude to the UAE government and people for their support in delivering food to northern Gaza, addressing the urgent needs of the region.

To date, the UAE has provided over 31,000 tonnes of urgent supplies, including food, relief, and medical items, through 250 flights, 38 airdrops, 1,160 trucks, and three ships.

Furthermore, the UAE has initiated a number of other sustainable relief projects in Gaza, including establishing bakeries, providing flour to existing bakeries, and setting up desalination plants to provide food and water to 600,000 people daily.