UAE: Demand for 3-month visit visa soars; check eligibility, cost details

Abu Dhabi: There has been a spike in demand for a three-month visit visa to United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the number reaching 20 a day, UAE travel agents said.

In a move to boost tourism, UAE introduced the three-month visit visa during the pandemic in 2020. This was reintroduced in May 2023, allowing visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days.

Many visitors and travel experts suggested that living in the UAE for a month or two is just too short. Emirates’ 90-day leisure visa comes as a relief to those who wish to stay in the country for a longer period.

Here are the details

Eligibility

According to experts, the three-month visas cover two categories. “UAE residents can sponsor his/her immediate family members and friends by keeping a deposit of Dh 1,000. However, a minimum salary of Dh 6,000 to Dh 8,000 is required.

“The second category is open to anyone through a travel agent who will be their sponsor. The visitor just needs a passport-size coloured photograph and copy of their passport.

Cost of visa

The final price of the visa depends on the travel agent, with the prices starting at Dh 800 along with a refundable deposit of Dh 1,000.

Who can apply?

Anyone can apply for this visa and it is valid for Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Visitors can apply on the official immigration websites or through their travel agent at a cost ranging from Dh 1,200 to Dh 1,400.