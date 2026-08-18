UAE detects two Iranian missiles, both fall into sea

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country on Tuesday, August 18, as regional tensions continued to escalate.

The Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems detected the missiles. The first fell outside the UAE’s territorial waters, while the second fell within them.

The ministry said the UAE remained on high alert and that its armed forces were ready to deal with any further threats. Measures were also being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure and essential services.

Air Forces Detected Two Missiles Headed Toward the Country; Both Fell Into the Sea



The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE's air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country. The first fell outside the country's territorial… pic.twitter.com/medXz9VoXy — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 18, 2026

الآن تتعامل الدفاعات الجوية مع تهديـد صاروخي، يرجى البقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقــع الرسميـة.



Air defense systems are currently dealing with a missile threat. Please remain in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on the official channels. pic.twitter.com/jA65lMCBis — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) August 18, 2026

UAE says situation is safe

Authorities later reassured residents that the situation across the country was safe.

The Ministry of Defence and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said unusual sounds heard in some areas were linked to air defence operations.

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A mobile alert sent to residents confirmed that the situation was safe and thanked them for their cooperation. Authorities said normal activities could resume.

The UAE urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid unverified information and follow official channels for real-time updates.

الآن تتعامل الدفاعات الجوية مع تهديـد صاروخي، يرجى البقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقــع الرسميـة.



Air defense systems are currently dealing with a missile threat. Please remain in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on the official channels. pic.twitter.com/jA65lMCBis — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) August 18, 2026

Dubai authorities also said sounds heard in parts of the city were associated with the air defence response.

Missile alert amid wider conflict

The latest incident comes as the wider US-Iran conflict, which began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, continues to affect security across the region.

The missile warning came a day after a 14-point memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran expired on August 17, adding to uncertainty over the situation.

It also followed renewed pressure on UAE-linked maritime interests. ADNOC said on August 14 that one of its vessels had been targeted, marking the third reported attack involving its vessels in less than a week.

Tuesday’s alert was the first emergency security warning issued in the UAE since July 12, when residents were informed that sounds heard across the country were linked to air defence interception operations.