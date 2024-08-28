UAE: Dubai RTA to launch 4 new metro link bus routes; check details

As part of the improvement of the public transportation services, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is set to start four new metro-linking bus routes starting on August 30 2024.

New bus routes

The upcoming changes include:

F39: This line will start from Etisalat Bus Station heading to Oud Al Muteena Roundabout Bus Stop 1 and will arrive every 30 minutes.

Route F40: This bus will pass from Etisalat Bus Station to Oud Al Muteena Roundabout Bus Stop 1 with half an hour intervals.

These two newly added routes will be a replacement for the current Route 31.

In the same turn Routes F58 and F59 will replace Route F56 both of which will be in operation every half an hour.

The first route F58, will start from Al Khail Metro Station moving in the North to Dubai Internet City while the second route F59 will start from Dubai Internet City Metro Station to Dubai Knowledge Village, Gulf News reported.

Route adjustments

Several existing routes will be adjusted for the improvement of service delivery.

Route 21 will be split into two new routes, 21A and 21B for easy reference by the passengers.

The route 61D is proposed to be joined with the route 66.

Route 95 will merge with Route 95A which will branch off from Veneto, Jebel Ali Waterfront and will extend up to Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

Other routes such as Routes 6, Route 99 and Route F31 will have their adjustments and stops terminated and changed to enhance the service delivery.

“These adjustments aim to improve the daily commuting experience for passengers, allowing them to smoothly reach their destinations across the Emirate,” RTA wrote on X.

#RTA plans to launch 4 new metro link bus routes and enhance the services of several other routes including one Intercity Route starting the 30th of August. These adjustments aim to improve the daily commuting experience for passengers, allowing them to smoothly reach their… pic.twitter.com/piWeKvyUQ3 — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 26, 2024













