UAE: Emirates Draw makes it easier to win Rs 222 crore; here’s how to participate

Emirates Draw, the UAE-based organisation, has announced a major change to its 100 million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,82,81,301) MEGA7 draw, the Middle East’s largest weekly draw.

To simplify the process of winning, Emirates draw removed restrictions on orders or winning numbers. This means a participant can claim the jackpot by matching the seven digits in any order.

New changes for the prizes

7 Dirhams (Rs 155)— Match three out of seven numbers in any order

50 Dirhams (Rs 1,113)— Match four out of seven numbers in any order

1,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,264)— Match five out of seven numbers in any order

250,000 Dirhams (Rs 55,67,097)— Match six out of seven numbers in any orders

100 million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,82,81,301)— Match all seven numbers in any order

Participation in the lottery has not changed. Players can participate by paying an entrance fee of 50 Dirhams and choosing their seven numbers from 37 compared to the previous 70, which makes the game more exciting.

With the slogan ‘For a Better Tomorrow’, the draw has completed 18 months, and they have awarded more than 87 million Dirhams in cash prizes.