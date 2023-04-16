UAE expresses concern over situation in Sudan, calls for calm, restraint

UAE Embassy in Khartoum is following with great concern the developments in Sudan.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th April 2023 2:37 pm IST
UAE expresses concern over situation in Sudan, calls for calm, restraint
Smoke rises near Halfaya Bridge between Omdurman and Khartoum North. (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has called upon all concerned parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending this crisis through dialogue.

Also Read
Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to take utmost precautions

The UAE Embassy in Khartoum is following with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the UAE’s position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties.

Furthermore, the embassy stresses the importance of efforts aimed at supporting the political process and achieving national consensus towards the formation of a government.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th April 2023 2:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button