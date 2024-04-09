UAE Fatwa council says Zakat Al-Fitr in cash is permissible

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa has confirmed the permissibility of paying Zakat Al-Fitr in cash, estimating its value of 25 Dirham per person in 1445 AH.

In a statement ahead of Eid Al Fitr, the Council explained that Zakat Al Fitr is obligatory, according to the hadith narrated by Ibn Omar, “Allah’s Messenger (PBUH) has made Sadaqat Al Fitr obligatory, (and it was), either one Sa’ of barley or one Sa’ of dates”, Khaleej Times reported.

Additionally, the UAE Council of Fatwa mandated that Zakat Al-Fitr be paid in cash or kind, with each citizen receiving 2.5 kilograms of rice.

The announcement came shortly after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh stated that giving Zakat Al-Fitr in money is not permissible, and should be given in the form of food only.

“Zakat Al-Fitr is to be given from the foodstuff of humans, such as wheat, rice, raisins, and the like. It is obligatory for a Muslim in the place where the sunset of the last day of Ramzan is witnessed, and it can be given a day or two before Eid,” the Grand Mufti had said.

What is Zakat Al-Fitr

Zakat Al-Fitr, or fitrana, is a charitable food donation to be made before Eid prayer. Fitrana is mandatory for all household members, regardless of age or status, to be provided to those in need before Eid prayers.