UAE: Filipino expat takes home Rs 2 crore in Mahzooz draw

To date, Mahzooz has created 48 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

UAE: Filipino expat take home Rs 2 crore in latest Mahzooz draw
Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based expat from the Philippines won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirham one million (Rs 2,23,55,080) in the 133rd Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Jeffrey Dagun Fernandez— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on June 17.

To date, Mahzooz has created 48 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

MS Education Academy

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 20,000,000 (Rs 44,71,40,400) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least Dirham one million.

