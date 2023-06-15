UAE: Syrian customs clearance agent wins Rs 2 cr in latest Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 39-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Syrian expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirham one million (Rs 2,23,52,984) in the 132nd Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Amin— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on June 10.

Amin, who works as a customs clearance agent, living in the UAE for the past 15 years is Mahzooz’s second Syrian millionaire.

“I was driving at 10 pm when the live draw occurred. I decided to pull over to check the Mahzooz website. The first thing I noticed was the nationality of the winner, then I read my name next to it. I couldn’t believe it at first, so I decided to continue driving while many thoughts were brewing in my head,” Amin told Mahzooz organizers.

“When I reached home, I took a deep breath and double-checked my Mahzooz account to ensure that I was indeed the winner of Dh1 million. When reality finally hit me, I hugged my son and told him that his future is now secure thanks to Mahzooz. What an unexpected surprise!” he added.

The same draw also saw 1,532 other participants win prizes worth Dirham 374,500 (Rs 83,71,273), distributed between the second and third prizes.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To date, Mahzooz has created 47 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 20,000,000 (Rs 44,70,70,608) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least one million Dirham.