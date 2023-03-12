UAE: Filipino, Lebanese expats take home Rs 22 lakh each in latest Mahzooz draw

Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) based expatriates from the Philippines and Lebanon won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,31,751) in the Mahzooz 118th Super Saturday draw.

The winners of the draw Samuel from the Philippines and Albert from Lebanon— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

25-year-old Samuel, a Filipino ex-pat works as an F&B Manager for a seafood restaurant in UAE.

He intends to donate a portion of his winnings to charitable causes, expand his business back home in the Philippines, and save the remainder for his future.

48-year-old Albert, the Lebanese ex-pat, works as a car salesman. He has been living in the UAE for the past 10 years.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Albert intends to donate the winnings to charity.

Mahzooz offers bolder and better prizes to its ever-growing fan base, in line with its mission to change people’s lives.

Starting from March 11, the weekly competition will ensure that a one Dirham millionaire (Rs 2,22,46,263) is crowned every week and the first prize will increase to 20 million Dirhams (Rs 44,49,25,270).