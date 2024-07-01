UAE: First female police officer appointed in Abu Dhabi to serve at Interpol

Abu Dhabi Police appointed Captain Hagar Rashid Al Naeemi, a digital crime analyst, as the first female Emirati police officer to work as a liaison officer at the Innovation Centre of Interpol.

The appointment of Captain Al Naeemi comes following the country’s commitment to make strides in promoting gender equality within its police force.

Captain Al Naeemi has been appointed for a three-year tenure in the international organisation which started in June. Her work at Interpol will lead to expertise in analysing cybercrime.

Also Read Amna Al Dahak emphasises UAE’s commitment to collaborate with BRICS on food security

The President of Interpol announced the news on Linkedin, a popular social network, and congratulated Al Naeemi.

He wrote, “Proud of Captain Hajar Rashid Al Nuaimi, a digital crimes analyst, who will be joining INTERPOL’s Innovation Centre in Singapore as a liaison officer,” said Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, President of Interpol, and Inspector General at the UAE Ministry of Interior.

“Captain Hajar is the first Emirati police officer specialising in virtual and augmented reality, and the first female police officer at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, to serve at the organisation,” he added.

In 2017, the Dubai Police established the Dubai Police Women’s Council, which aimed to increase women’s participation in security forces.