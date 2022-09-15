UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Israel on Abraham Accords’ 2nd anniversary

Abu Dhabi: UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived on Wednesday in Tel Aviv, Israel on an official visit, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The visit comes on the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham’s peace agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel.

This is the second visit of the UAE Foreign Minister; he previously visited Israel earlier this year to attend the Negev Summit, along with his counterparts from Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United States.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is accompanied by a high-ranking official and economic delegation.

During his meeting with senior Israeli officials, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will discuss a number of files of common interest related to bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for Emirati-Israeli cooperation and partnership.

The Abraham’s peace agreement opened the door to bilateral economic activity and security cooperation.

Thousands of Israeli tourists now visit Dubai and other Emirati cities, while trade between the two countries has risen steadily.

رئيس الوزراء يائير لبيد سيتستضيف غدا معالي وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي الإماراتي سمو الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان.



تأتي زيارة معالي الوزير الإماراتي التي تستمر لعدة أيام، تزامنا مع الاحتفال بمرور عامين على إبرام الاتفاق الإبراهيمي للسلام بين دولة الإمارات ودولة إسرائيل. pic.twitter.com/tvVY66p1sB — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) September 14, 2022

The Emirati-Israeli relations have entered their second year, as they began since former US President Donald Trump announced the signing of the agreement on September 15, 2020, which is the first agreement between a Gulf state and Israel.

Relations between the UAE and Israel since the normalization have gone through many stages, as the two sides signed dozens of agreements in various economic, military and other fields, as well as appointing ambassadors and exchanging visits of officials.