UAE: Football-sized tumour removed from Indian man’s stomach

A team of surgeons at a private hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed a tumour the size of a football weighing 4.65 kilograms from the abdominal cavity of a 60-year-old Indian man, local media reported.

Yusuf Miya Ismail Ustad, an Indian national living in Abu Dhabi, a carpenter by profession, had suffered from mild pain in his abdomen for the past six months.

Ustad was diagnosed with liposarcoma – a rare soft tissue cancer that can grow to gigantic sizes in a matter of months.

Ustad did not suffer from lifestyle issues such as diabetes or obesity.

However, he decided to have an examination for abdominal pain. On October 23, the Ustad consulted doctors at NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi. After the initial evaluation, he was referred to Surgical Oncologist Dr Balaji Balasubramanian, a Surgical Oncologist at the same hospital.

Also Read UAE’s unemployment insurance scheme begins on January 1

As per media reports, after clinical examination, he was found to have a large mass occupying the entire right side of the abdomen. A CT scan confirmed the presence of a large tumor and its location. It extended from below the surface of the liver to the right side of his pelvis. It was also encasing the right kidney.

Surgeons removed the 4.5 kg tumour on November 10 from Ustad’s stomach as part of a six-hour operation, making it one of the biggest hospital surgical achievements of the year.

Ustad, who seemed happy at the successful surgery, said, “Cancer is treatable and curable, and my family and I are extremely grateful to the hospital’s surgical and nursing teams. After knowing the size of the tumor removed, I really feel fitter and healthier,” Khaleej Times reported.