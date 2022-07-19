UAE, France ink several agreements, MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in various vital fields, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This comes within the framework of the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France.

President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet on Tuesday, after signing the agreements and memoranda, that “the comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE will contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries more than ever.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed took to Twitter and wrote, “I witnessed alongside President Macron an MoU signing to establish a strategic energy partnership between the UAE & France – advancing our collaboration in this priority sector. Through such sustainable economic ties, we continue to strengthen the bonds between our two nations.”

The agreements and memoranda signed and exchanged by the two sides included the following:

A letter of intent regarding granting permission to family members of diplomatic missions and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation employees to engage in work.

A joint declaration of cooperation between the UAE and France in the field of higher education.

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Avnor Group for cooperation in the field of standardization.

A memorandum of understanding between the office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and the French government in the field of climate action.

A road map for cooperation between the Tawazun Economic Council of the United Arab Emirates and the General Directorate of Armaments in the French Ministry of Defense.

A memorandum of understanding between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the National Center for Space Studies in France on their cooperation in lunar exploration.

A letter of intent on Earth observation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the French National Center for Space Studies.

A letter of intent regarding human spaceflight activities between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the French National Center for Space Studies.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Pasteur Institute and the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health.

The contract of incorporation of NT Energy between Technip and the National Petroleum Construction Company.

On Monday, July 18, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was welcomed at a formal reception ceremony in Paris, to mark the start of his inaugural state visit to France. Following the reception, the UAE’s President went to Élysée Palace to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

