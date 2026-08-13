UAE frees frozen Iranian funds, USD 283M gold to halt attacks

Royal Jet aircraft made two short trips to Iran on August 11 and 12.

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Aerial view of Dubai skyline with Burj Khalifa and iconic buildings in foggy weather.
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Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released several billion dollars of Iran’s frozen assets held in Emirati banks, including up to 2 tonnes of gold worth USD 283 million, in a move aimed at persuading Tehran to spare the country from future attacks, according to multiple senior Iranian sources cited by The Hormuz Letter.

The claim emerged on Thursday, August 13, on X and has not been confirmed by the UAE or the US.

According to report, the assets were flown to Iran aboard a Boeing 737-7KK BBJ, registration A6-RJA, operated by UAE-based Royal Jet. The aircraft travelled from Abu Dhabi to Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport and Karaj’s Payam Airport on Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12.

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Flight-tracking information shared by Clash Report showed the aircraft making short visits to Iran on both days. On August 11, it flew towards Tehran and remained in the area for about an hour. The following day, it landed at Payam Airport in Karaj, around 40 km west of Tehran, and stayed for roughly 30 minutes before departing.

The flight data establishes the aircraft’s movements but does not independently confirm that Iranian funds or gold were transported on board.

The latest claim follows a Reuters report in June that the UAE had agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions. Two regional sources cited by Reuters said the UAE had agreed to release USD 10 billion, with more than USD 3 billion already delivered, while two other sources put the total at USD 20 billion. Reuters said it could not establish whether the funds were UAE money or Iranian assets frozen in the UAE or elsewhere.

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It also reported that sources familiar with the arrangement linked the release of funds to a halt in Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE and the rebuilding of bilateral ties.

The UAE, however, categorically denied the June reports, including allegations involving USD 3 billion, calling them “false and unfounded”. Its Foreign Ministry said no frozen Iranian funds had been released, transferred or facilitated through the UAE.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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