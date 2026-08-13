UAE frees frozen Iranian funds, USD 283M gold to halt attacks

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released several billion dollars of Iran’s frozen assets held in Emirati banks, including up to 2 tonnes of gold worth USD 283 million, in a move aimed at persuading Tehran to spare the country from future attacks, according to multiple senior Iranian sources cited by The Hormuz Letter.

The claim emerged on Thursday, August 13, on X and has not been confirmed by the UAE or the US.

Also Read UAE denies billion-dollar fund transfer to Iran to stop attacks

According to report, the assets were flown to Iran aboard a Boeing 737-7KK BBJ, registration A6-RJA, operated by UAE-based Royal Jet. The aircraft travelled from Abu Dhabi to Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport and Karaj’s Payam Airport on Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12.

BREAKING: The UAE has released several billion dollars of Iran's frozen assets held in UAE banks, including 2 tonnes of gold worth $283 million, with the goal being that Iran spares the UAE from future attacks, according to multiple senior sources in Tehran with knowledge of the… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) August 13, 2026

Flight-tracking information shared by Clash Report showed the aircraft making short visits to Iran on both days. On August 11, it flew towards Tehran and remained in the area for about an hour. The following day, it landed at Payam Airport in Karaj, around 40 km west of Tehran, and stayed for roughly 30 minutes before departing.

The flight data establishes the aircraft’s movements but does not independently confirm that Iranian funds or gold were transported on board.

INTERESTING: A UAE government VIP jet—a Boeing 737-700 BBJ operated by Royal Jet—made short visits to Iran on two consecutive days.



On Aug 11, it flew from Abu Dhabi to the Tehran area and stayed roughly one hour.



On Aug 12, the same aircraft returned, this time landing at… pic.twitter.com/cMCNxzyCNq — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 12, 2026

The latest claim follows a Reuters report in June that the UAE had agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions. Two regional sources cited by Reuters said the UAE had agreed to release USD 10 billion, with more than USD 3 billion already delivered, while two other sources put the total at USD 20 billion. Reuters said it could not establish whether the funds were UAE money or Iranian assets frozen in the UAE or elsewhere.

It also reported that sources familiar with the arrangement linked the release of funds to a halt in Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE and the rebuilding of bilateral ties.

The UAE, however, categorically denied the June reports, including allegations involving USD 3 billion, calling them “false and unfounded”. Its Foreign Ministry said no frozen Iranian funds had been released, transferred or facilitated through the UAE.