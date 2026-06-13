UAE denies billion-dollar fund transfer to Iran to stop attacks

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has categorically denied media reports alleging that it agreed to transfer billions of dollars to Iran in exchange for a halt to attacks on the Gulf state.

In a statement issued on X on Saturday, June 13, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected claims published by international media outlets that Abu Dhabi had released or facilitated the transfer of funds, including reports involving USD 3 billion.

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“The allegations are entirely false and unfounded,” the ministry said, adding that no frozen Iranian funds had been released, transferred or facilitated through the UAE.

UAE Categorically Denies Media Reports Alleging Transfer of Funds to Iran pic.twitter.com/noK7BD1JIh — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) June 12, 2026

The denial came hours after Reuters reported, citing four unnamed sources, that the UAE had agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran following weeks of conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

According to the report, two regional sources said the UAE had agreed to release a total of USD 10 billion, with more than USD 3 billion already transferred. Two other sources familiar with the arrangement put the total amount at USD 20 billion, claiming the funds were linked to an understanding aimed at ending Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE.

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Reuters said it was unable to independently verify the origin of the funds or determine whether the money came from UAE resources, long-frozen Iranian accounts held in the Emirati banking system, or other sources.

Responding to questions about the reported arrangement, a UAE official told Reuters that the country’s foreign policy was focused on reducing tensions and supporting regional stability.

“The UAE’s foreign policy is guided by promoting de-escalation and reducing tensions across the region, while advancing lasting peace and stability,” the official was quoted as saying.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, firmly dismissed the broader allegations and urged media organisations to rely on official sources and avoid publishing or circulating unverified information.

The dispute comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Washington and Tehran, with reports suggesting that broader negotiations could include discussions over Iranian funds frozen abroad under US sanctions.