UAE gears up for one of the world’s first flying cars

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be home to one of the world’s first flying cars, the PAL-V Liberty, as talks underway in Sharjah to manufacture the innovative Dutch vehicle.

The PAL-V Liberty, priced at 2.94 million Dirham, was recently unveiled at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), showcasing a new chapter in advanced mobility.

Also Read Fly for less: Etihad launches biggest summer flight sale

This two-seater vehicle runs on unleaded fuel and can switch between driving and flying in just 10 minutes. It offers a flight range of 500 km and a road range of 1,300 km, making it ideal for fast, flexible travel across the region.

PAL-V plans to begin production in the Netherlands, with 100 hours of verification flights scheduled for early 2026.

By 2027, the Liberty could be flying across UAE skies. Through a strategic partnership with UAE-based aviation company Jetex, demo flights will begin in Dubai in 2026. Training centres will also be established for future drivers and pilots.

The Liberty can cut travel time significantly across the GCC, flying from Abu Dhabi to Muscat, Doha, or Kuwait in just over two hours. However, users will need both a standard driving licence and a gyroplane pilot’s licence to operate the vehicle.

In a statement to Sharjah 24, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, praised the initiative, saying, “This demonstration not only highlights a cutting-edge innovation but reinforces SRTIP’s mission to serve as a regional hub for emerging technologies and market-driven solutions.”

The PAL-V Liberty recently received a significant regulatory nod, earning a “No Technical Objection” certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).