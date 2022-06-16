UAE: Green Pass validity reduced to 14 days amid rising COVID-19 cases

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has once again stricken COVID-19 measurements as a means to save its community from the spread of infection. After reducing the validity of the Green Pass on Alhosn to 14 days, officials have started implementing fines on individuals who do not wear masks in indoor public places.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), UAE has noticed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with case numbers jumping 100 per cent within a week.

The Alhosn Green Pass has been cut short from 30 days of validity to 14 days instead. The decision will come into effect from tomorrow, June 15, except in schools and universities, which will ímpose from June 20 onwards.

The Green Pass is necessary to ingress a number of public spaces and events in the UAE, including malls, government offices, hotels, restaurants, gyms, schools, airports and hospitals. It can be obtained once you receive a negative PCR test result.

In UAE, from June 15, a Green Pass will be validated for 14 days. To reinstate the Green Pass, one must take another PCR test and get a negative result as well. Without a Green Pass, you will not be allowed to use a number of public spaces across the country.

A fine of Dhirram 3,000 will be imposed for not wearing face masks or failing to wear them properly, when in indoor public spaces. This law began in 2020, based on Public Prosecution Decision No. 38.

Dr Taher Al Amri, an official spokesperson for the National Crisis, Emergencies and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said that COVID-19 cases have increased significantly in several countries and that the NCEMA had recently noted in the UAE some behaviours that have become a threat to society and public health.

He said, “We stress that COVID-19 is still present, and our frontline defenders are still addressing it. Our duty today is to protect the country’s relevant achievements. We urge everyone to adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures, by wearing face masks in closed areas, avoiding crowding, taking caution when travelling, and checking the procedures for travel destinations on the platforms of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.”