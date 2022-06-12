Dubai: Etihad Airways to hold recruitment drive for cabin crew

Dubai: Etihad Airways in a statement released on Sunday said it would conduct a recruitment for cabin crew in Dubai on June 13.

Interested candidates are required to register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani, Dubai, on Monday.

Shortlisted candidates will then be invited for further process on assessment days i.e June 14 and 15. In October 2021, Etihad said it was keen on hiring up to 1,000 staffers.

The recruitment drive for the same would take place in 10 countries including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, apart from the UAE.

“With operations ramping up for a busy summer season and new Airbus A350s entering the fleet, Etihad Airways is currently recruiting for roles across the business in 2022” a spokesperson from Etihad was quoted as saying by Gulf News.