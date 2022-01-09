UAE-India business trips likely to stall amid new COVID-19 rules

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 9th January 2022 6:10 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: Travel between the UAE and India may affect business trips after India imposed mandatory seven-day home quarantine for inbound travellers, starting from Tuesday, January 11, local media from the gulf country reported.

The seven-day home quarantine decision announced by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that all international passengers will now have to home quarantine for a week on arrival in India. They will also be required to do a second PCR test on the 8th day after arrival.

“Business travel may affect both inbound and outbound passengers, people travelling for two days on a business visit may not want to restrict to quarantine for seven days. But I believe this new travel update may not affect the tourists from India to Dubai” manager, MICE and holidays, Galadari International Travel Services, Mir Wasim Raja told Khaleej Times.

Regular business travellers to UAE from India has to halt their travel due to the new guidelines.

“A seven-day quarantine after every travel sounds a challenge. I cannot be ready for leaving my duties,” distributor of plastic home and kitchenware, Iflah Ahmed told Khaleej Times.

