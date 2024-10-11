UAE-India travel: Etihad boosts flights to Jaipur from Dec

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is boosting its weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur to ten a week from December 15, 2024.

The announcement, coming less than four months after the airline began serving the Rajasthan city.

In a statement on Friday, October 11, Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer at Etihad said, “We’ve seen sensational demand for this service, and in response, we are giving even more love to India by increasing our weekly flights, providing the frequency and convenient timings our guests desire.”

“This expansion gives Indian travellers easy access to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while offering smooth connections to our global network, all with the promise of an exceptional flying experience,” De added.

Guests flying from Jaipur to the United States (US) can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process.