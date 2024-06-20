UAE-India flight: Etihad Airways launches new route

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has launched a new direct flight service from Zayed International Airport (AUH), Abu Dhabi to Jaipur (JAI), India.

This addition makes Jaipur the airline’s 11th destination in India.

The launch was celebrated with a welcome ceremony at Jaipur airport on Wednesday, June 19.

Photo: @etihad/X

The service provides four weekly nonstop flights, enhancing connectivity between India’s cultural treasures and the rest of the world via Abu Dhabi.

It also highlights Etihad’s strong commitment to the Indian market, where the airline has increased its capacity by a third over the past year.

Photo: @etihad/X

On the launch, Antonoaldo Neves, CEO, Etihad Airways, said, “With the resurgence of outbound travel from India, we are thrilled to start four weekly flights to Jaipur, a significant cultural and commercial centre. By establishing this crucial air link with Rajasthan, we aim to meet the increasing demand from travellers in and around the region, providing them with convenient access to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and seamless connectivity to our extensive global network, while delivering a remarkable flying experience.”

On January 1, the airline added two new India routes to its 2024 schedule, including daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.