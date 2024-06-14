Etihad to welcome 5M guests for Eid Al Adha, summer season

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced that it expects welcoming five million guests to Zayed International Airport between June and September, marking one of the busiest summers ever.

“We are looking forward to hosting guests as they journey on their summer holidays, including those going on our newly launched routes to Malaga, Antalya, Santorini, Nice, Jaipur, Al Qassim, Mykonos and Bali,” Shaeb Alnuaimi, Etihad’s Director of Airport Operations, said.

“And this is our first summer season in our new home at Zayed International Airport which has added a new dimension of seamless travel and world-class customer experience.

“To ensure guests enjoy a convenient and safe travel experience during this busy summer period, all travellers are encouraged to arrive early and allow plenty of time at the airport. Etihad Airways has a number of travel tips and reminders to make it easier.”

Etihad Airways summer travel tips

Guests can check-in online at Etihad website or the mobile app, then use automated self-service bag drops at the terminal for quick bag weighing, tagging, and boarding pass collection.

From June 10 to August 15, Etihad is offering 2,000 Etihad Guest Miles to customers using offsite check-in and bag-drop facilities for added convenience during the summer.

Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal (open 24-hours) The Fountains – YAS Mall (open from 10 AM to 10 PM) Mussafah (open from 10 AM to 10 PM) 38 Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah Shabia-11, Behind Al Madina Hypermarket Al Ain (open from 10 AM till 10 PM) Lulu Hypermarket Kuwaitat, Shakhboot Bin Sultan St, Central District

The airline is advising travellers to check their baggage allowances and pre-purchase options for extra legroom seating and lounge access online.

Passengers are advised to allow four-hour check-in times for non-US flights and two-hour check-in times for US-bound services, while advanced technology solutions are being introduced for touchless travel.