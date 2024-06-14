Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE leaders order release of 2,974 prisoners

Ahead of Eid Al Adha, United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders have ordered the release of 2,974 prisoners from correctional facilities in the country.

This will provide individuals who have made a mistake with the chance to move forward with their lives. It is common practice for the rulers of the Emirates to pardon prisoners during important Islamic occasions.

On Thursday, June 13, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the release of 1,138 prisoners, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 686 prisoners.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 481 prisoners.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 223 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 352 prisoners from the punitive and correctional institution.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has also ordered the release of 94 prisoners from various nationalities.

The UAE has announced paid holidays to both public and private sector employees from June 15 to 18, in honor of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.