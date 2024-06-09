Eid Al Adha 2024: Dubai announces holidays for private schools

Dubai: All private schools, universities, and nurseries in Dubai will have a four-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha 1445 AH-2024.

In an X post on Sunday, June 9, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that all the educational institutions will be closed from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.

All private schools, universities and nurseries in Dubai will be closed from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18 for Eid Al Adha, and will reopen on Wednesday, June 19. We wish you all an enjoyable Eid break. — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) June 9, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced the Eid holiday starting from Jine 15 to June 18.

.@dghr_gov announces Eid Al Adha holiday for government entities in #Dubai, starting from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18. Official work will resume on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 9, 2024

This year, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16.

Eid Al Adha is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.