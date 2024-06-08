Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE announces holidays for public, private sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors to mark Eid AlAdha 1445 AH-2024.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Saturday, June 8.

Also Read Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia announces holidays for private sector

Both employees will get holidays from holidays from Dhul-Hijjah 9 to 12 1445 AH. This corresponds with Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.

We announce that 9 to 12 Dhu al Hijjah 1445 AH (15 June to 18 June) will be an official paid holiday for private sector employees in celebration of Day of Arafah and Eid Al Adha.



Eid Mubarak! 🤍

#MoHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/E6pkcgcsGF — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 8, 2024

https://twitter.com/FAHR_UAE/status/1799431317840711792?t=WjamnISrZWIfAO2gbZvrRQ&s=19

This year, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.