Eid Al Adha on June 16 in Saudi Arabia, Dhul-Hijjah begins tomorrow

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1445 AH-2024, has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday, June 6. Therefore, Friday, June 7, will be the first day of the holy month and Eid Al Adha will fall on Sunday, June 16.

This means that the Haj 1445 AH-2024 will start on Friday, June 14, and the day of Arafah will fall on Saturday, June 15.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 5, called on all Muslims in all parts of the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1445, on Thursday evening.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as BakrEid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.