Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia announces holidays for private sector

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has announced a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors to mark Eid AlAdha 1445 AH-2024.

Taking to X, the ministry said that the private sector employees will get holidays from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.

🗓️ || موعد إجازة #عيد_الأضحى المبارك للقطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي، وكل عام وأنتم بخير.



On Thursday, June 6, Saudi Arabia’s authorities have confirmed the sighting of the crescent Moon, indicating the start of Dhul-Hijjah on Friday, June 7.

This means that the Haj 1445 AH-2024 will start on Friday, June 14, day of Arafah will fall on Saturday, June 15, and Eid Al Adha will fall on Sunday, June 16.