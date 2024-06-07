Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia announces holidays for private sector

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has announced a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors to mark Eid AlAdha 1445 AH-2024.
Taking to X, the ministry said that the private sector employees will get holidays from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18.
On Thursday, June 6, Saudi Arabia’s authorities have confirmed the sighting of the crescent Moon, indicating the start of Dhul-Hijjah on Friday, June 7.
This means that the Haj 1445 AH-2024 will start on Friday, June 14, day of Arafah will fall on Saturday, June 15, and Eid Al Adha will fall on Sunday, June 16.