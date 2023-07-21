UAE: Indian expat from Mumbai wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw

Chodankar is the 212th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Updated: 21st July 2023 10:39 pm IST
Dubai Duty Free officials announced the new millionaires at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: DDF

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat from Mumbai won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,20,38,550) in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday.

The winner Vinay Shreekar Chodankar, became the lucky million dollar winner after his ticket 3588 was picked up from Millionaire Series 429 which he purchased on June 30 at the airport on his way to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia from Dubai.

According to the Dubai Duty Free press release, Chodankar is not immediately accessible, but no doubt he will be pleased to learn of his newfound wealth.

Chodankar is the 212th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Other winner

A 65-year-old Arun Sinha, Indian national based in New Delhi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey) car, with ticket number 1430 in Finest Surprise Series 1845, which he purchased on his way to New Delhi from Dubai.

