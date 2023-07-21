Saudi Arabia: Over 11K teaching vacancies available — check details here

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of education announced on July 21 that 11,551 job opportunities are available ahead of the new academic year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The vacancies belong to a wide range of specialties in the field of education, including teaching and administrative positions.

The targeted specialties are math, chemistry, physics, the English language, and computer teaching. The ministry said both men and women are welcome to apply for relevant vacancies. Interested candidates can apply via the unified national employment platform Jadara, starting from on July 25 until on July 30.