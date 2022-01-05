UAE: Indian man wins over 15 lakh twice in less than a month

An Indian man has won Dh 77,777 (over 15 lakhs in Indian currency) twice within a month in the United Arab Emirates Draw.

The 46-year-old Shreeram Shanta Naik speaking to Khaleej Times said, “Saying I was stunned is an understatement. I can’t believe that the numbers I chose matched the draw twice in less than a month! Winning is exciting and I plan on investing this money in a variety of different stocks.”

Shreeram has won Rs 15,74,818 on two separate occasions in the same month, which over all amounts to over 31 lakhs. He has been living in Dubai for the last 16 years. He said he will continue taking part in the draw. “You don’t know what will happen until you try,” he said.

Apart from Shreeram, two others from Lebanon and Slovenia won an Emirates draw of Dh 77,777 each.

Driver from Kerala wins Rs 50 cr lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Similarly, on January 4, a man from Kerala who is based in Abu Dhabi has won the grand prize of Dirham 25 million (Rs 50,63,66,900) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Monday, January 3.

The winner of the draw Haridasan Moothattil Vasunni hails from the Malappuram district of Kerala and has been working in the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain regions for the past decade or so. He is currently working as a driver for a private company in Mussafah Industrial Area.

Haridasan won with his ticket number 232976 purchased on December 30. He will be sharing some of the amounts with ten other people.

“This is unbelievable. I still don’t know what to say. I can’t talk. I am not in the right frame now. I never expected this,” Haridasan told Khaleej Times.