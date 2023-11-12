UAE: Indian woman showcases handwritten Holy Quran at SIBF 2023

Abu Dhabi: A 46-year-old Indian woman has displayed her handwritten Holy Quran in Arabic calligraphy weighing over 30 kilos at the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

Jaleena Hussain, who hails from Indian state of Kerala, has spent over a year creating a unique edition of 114 surahs, covering 604 pages.

The holy book, which weighs 54 kg with the cover, measures 28.5 inches long, 22.5 inches wide, and 4.5 inches high.

Photo: Jaleena/Instagram

Speaking to Sharjah 24, Jaleena said writing the Quran was her way of fulfilling her desire to memorize the Holy Book.

She expressed gratitude to the Sharjah authorities for allowing her to showcase her talent.

Jaleena, a former rubber plantation worker and Urdu teacher, has been recognized by the Arabian World Records and the India and Asia Book of Records for her handwritten Quran.